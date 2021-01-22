Koch Foods Announces $16M Expansion, 135 New Jobs in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of the largest poultry processors in the U.S. is investing nearly $16 million to expand a processing plant in Alabama. The city of Gadsden said in a news release the funds will go towards the production line of the Koch Foods processing plant in the city. Officials say the expansion will bring 135 jobs over the next three years. The Gadsden City Council on Tuesday approved a 10-year tax break for the company on some taxes. But city officials believe the expansion will increase funding for schools and bring in more taxes. The company currently has roughly 1,000 employees at the plant.

