Rain Tapers Off Friday Evening, Clouds Clear Overnight

by Ben Lang

Another gloomy day is well underway across central and south Alabama. Rain was widespread and heavy at times late last night through Friday morning. Fortunately, the steady widespread rain is gradually sliding east-southeast away from our area at midday. However, expect scattered showers and clouds to linger for the remainder of the day. Afternoon high temperatures peak in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds linger through Friday evening, while temperatures generally hold in the low 50s. Rain ends tonight with a gradually clearing sky. Temperatures turn colder, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday features morning sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Otherwise, temperatures look mild, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Sunday features more clouds than sun, and perhaps isolated showers also. This in advance of another storm system that brings widespread rain and storms to our area Monday. Sunday night lows only fall into the 50s.

Another cold front approaches our area Monday, with showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. At this time, severe weather appears unlikely. We’ll keep an eye on the potential just in case. Monday looks quite warm otherwise, with high temperatures in the 70s. Monday night lows only fall into the 50s, even as the front pushes through our area. It appears as though Monday’s front stalls near the gulf coast.

Tuesday looks drier, but not completely rain-free with some cloudiness also. That’s due to the proximity of the lingering front. However, temperatures could be quite warm, with highs in the low 70s for some. Another developing system appear likely to bring rain to our area next Wednesday. Looks like a fast moving system, with a punch of cooler air in its wake. Sunshine could quickly return Thursday, though it could be a breezy day. Expect highs on either side of 60°. Thursday night lows could fall back into the 30s. Next Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.