Reward in Vandalism on Huntsville Synagogue

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Nearly $20,000 in reward money is being offered for information about vandalism last year on a Huntsville synagogue and Jewish center that were painted with anti-Semitic graffiti. Police hope the money will lead to arrests in the attacks on Etz Chayim Synagogue and Chabad which were vandalized on back-to-back nights in April. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray says investigators have a person of interest. Surveillance camera footage has investigators looking for someone who walked with a limp and appeared to have a prosthetic left leg. They say the person may have been driving a light-colored, older Toyota Prius.

