Roads Closed in Pike County After Multi-Vehicle Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 231 at County Road 59 Friday morning near Brundidge. Initially, Troopers have said there was a fatality now they clarified there is no fatality but there are injuries that have been reported.

Troopers have also stated that the northbound lanes will be closed for some time as they clear this crash. We will update you as we learn more.