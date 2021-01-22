Steady Rain to Start our Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

We are starting today off with a widespread soaking rain across much of Alabama. The rain will persist through the morning hours, but will gradually taper off through the afternoon hours with cloudy conditions expected all day. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s across Alabama today. There is no risk for severe storms, and probably no thunder as the air is stable. Rainfall totals over one inch are expected before the rain comes to an end.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be a dry day with mainly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. On Sunday, a warm front will lift north from the Gulf in response to a developing system to our west, allowing moisture levels to rise and clouds to return with showers increasing through the afternoon hours. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 60s.

WET/STORMY MONDAY: Widespread rain and storms are expected as we head through the day on Monday as the next storm system heads east. A warm, unstable air mass will likely be in place as temperatures surge into the 70s and dew points climb into the 60s, which would provide quite a bit of instability ahead of an approaching cold front. Storms will develop west of Alabama and push into the state by the afternoon as the front slides into the state. We are still monitoring this system for the potential of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Still too early to be really specific, but just be aware that Monday could be an active weather day.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The rain comes to an end by Tuesday with much of the day being dry. However, the global models are now showing another disturbance developing west of Alabama and bringing rain back to the state Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday, but Friday looks dry for now. The high Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s, followed by 50s expected for the rest of the week. Still no signs of any bitterly cold air or winter weather mischief for Alabama through the end of the month.

Have a Friday full of excitement!!!

Ryan