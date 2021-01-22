Sunshine Returns Saturday

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary pushes through and settles along the gulf coast Saturday. High pressure briefly takes over and we get some fairly decent weather conditions Saturday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies along with temps in the lower 60s by the afternoon hours. The high will give way and begin moving east of us Sunday. This allows the frontal boundary to move back northward as a warm front. A warm southerly wind along with increasing moisture will set the stage for the return of rain to our area. You will notice a big warm up with temps reaching the mid to upper 70s Monday. Showers and a few storms are likely in this rather warm air mass. It’s all ahead of another frontal boundary that pushes through and stalls to our south late Monday. We’re in between systems Tuesday and that gives us a brief opportunity to dry before more rain comes in Wednesday. A disturbance will ride along the stalled boundary and we pick up another round of showers. It all moves east of us late Wednesday and we’re back into sunny and dry conditions Thursday. Once again, high pressure builds over us and we go into a sunny and dry weather pattern through the remainder of the week.