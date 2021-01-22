Supply Issues Slowing Coronavirus Vaccinations in Alabama

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s state health officer says supply issues have been the biggest hinderance to vaccination efforts in the state so far.

Dr. Scott Harris told reporters Friday the state is trying to give out shots as quickly as possible.

But he says it’s hindered by the size and number of shipments coming to the state.

Alabama has approved more than 883 pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices, and other providers to do vaccinations but only 364 have received vaccine.

Harris says only about 117 providers will get vaccine this week because of the available supply.

The state of nearly 5 million people has received about 503,000 vaccine doses, and about 224,000 have been administered.