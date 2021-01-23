COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Be Held in Montgomery January 30

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery and Montgomery County have announced that they, along with the Alabama Department of Public Health, will hold an 1A+ COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held Saturday, January 30, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Montgomery Fire/Rescue Station 9, 3003 E South Blvd.

Phase 1A+ vaccination recipients include people 75 years old and up, first responders and healthcare workers. Any photo ID is required to receive the vaccine.

The city says more information will be released next week.