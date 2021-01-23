Mostly Cloudy With A Few Showers Sunday; Rain Likely Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly sunny and mild Saturday across central and south Alabama. Afternoon highs warmed into the low to mid 60s. However, clouds began to increase, especially in west Alabama by the late afternoon. That looks like a trend going into Sunday. However, it may not be until late tonight or early Sunday morning that clouds become widespread. Expect partly cloudy and dry Saturday evening, with temperatures holding near 50° through midnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight, with Sunday morning lows in the low 40s north to upper 40s south.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible also. Temperatures may remain in the 50s most of the day, though some locations could reach the low 60s. Sunday night looks much the same, with a generally cloudy sky and a few light, brief, and small showers possible. Sunday night lows only fall into the 50s.

Showers and storms appear likely Monday, though today’s model runs advertise much of the rain holding off until Monday evening and Monday night. The more widespread rain and storms occur along a cold front, which looks like it slows down and stalls across southeast Alabama Tuesday morning. With the front still nearby, showers and storms could continues through Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Looks like the rain won’t let up Wednesday either, as another front could develop just to our west, with rain and possibly widespread again. Rain totals could exceed one inch between Monday and Wednesday, but flash flooding isn’t a concern.

Wednesday’s front departs Wednesday night, with cool and breezy conditions in its wake. Wednesday night lows fall into the low 40s, with highs on Thursday possibly only in the 50s to around 60°. Thursday features plenty of sun, but it could be quite windy. Friday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday night’s lows likely fall into the 30s.

Next weekend could begin on a dry note with a sun/cloud mix Saturday. Afternoon temperatures could be quite mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another front could approach our area next Sunday, with a chance for showers.