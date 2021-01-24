Cloudy But Very Warm Monday With Rain Arriving Late

by Ben Lang

It was a very warm January afternoon across central and south Alabama, with high temperatures in the low 70s for most. While Sunday morning featured plenty of sun, the afternoon was mostly cloudy. The clouds and a southeast breeze keep temperatures in the low 60s through this evening, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible, but these remain on the light and brief side for tonight. However, a more widespread rain arrives Monday night.

The highlight of Monday’s forecast might not be the overcast sky or scattered showers during the day. Instead, it could be the very warm temperatures and breezy southeast winds. Afternoon high temperatures likely warm into the mid or even upper 70s for many locations, ode to a south wind of 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could be even higher. A better chance for showers and even a few storms arrives Monday night. This as a cold front slows down and stalls across southeast Alabama.

With the front stalling across our area Monday night, showers and some storms continue Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. It probably won’t be a continuous widespread rain from start to finish. However, periods of rain, heavy at times, appear likely. Rain totals could range from one inch to one and a half inches through Wednesday evening. Looks like the rain ends Wednesday evening, with drier weather for the end of the week.

A surge of colder air follows the exit of the rain. Wednesday night lows fall into the low 40s, and possibly upper 30s for some. Thursday’s highs may only warm into the 50s, or near 60° at best. Thursday night lows fall into the 30s. Friday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday night lows fall into the 30s again.

Next weekend starts on a dry and mild note. However, clouds may increase somewhat on Saturday. Afternoon highs warm into the low to mid 60s. Rain appears likely to return on Sunday, but exits quickly, with a return to sunshine possible next Monday.