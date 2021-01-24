Montgomery County Board of Education Calls Special Meeting

by Jerome Jones

The Montgomery County Board of Education (MCBOE) will have a special called board meeting at 5 pm Tuesday, January 26th , at G.W. Carver High School, 2001 W. Fairview Ave.

The called meeting will be to consider the charter application by I Dream Big Academy.

According to the I Dream Big Academy website,

The success of the program is based on four pillars; Affirmation, Academics, Communication, and Enrichment (AACE).

I Dream Big Academy is dedicated to math, reading, and science.

Our program focuses on reviewing the previous year’s common core standards as well as introducing students to the new standards for the upcoming academic year.

The overall goal is to try and close any academic gaps that may exist from the previous year.

Our enrichment curriculum includes electives such as art, dance, culinary, sports, music, percussions, and public speaking.

These extra-curricular classes expose students to many different areas of potential interests.

It also provides great opportunities for community building, as well as strengthening the development of the whole child.

MCBOE will follow the CDC COVID-19 safety measures.

All attendees must wear face masks/coverings.

A nurse will be present to take temperatures before entering the building. If an attendee has a 100.4 or higher temperature, they will not be allowed into the building.

Due to social distancing guidelines, only 100 attendees will be permitted into the meeting space.

Seating will be marked, indicating approved socially distanced seating.

There will be a designated area for the media. Please arrive by 4:45 pm at the latest for entry and setup. The meeting will start at 5 pm.

The meeting will be streamed live on the official MPS YouTube channel. Please click here for the link.