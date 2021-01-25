A Pair of Suspected Burglars Caught and Arrested in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A pair of suspected thieves are behind bars in Dallas County. They’re accused of breaking into a Dollar General store — and stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Forty year old Derrick Kennedy of Camden — and 30 year old Jerrica Jackson of Selma — are each charged with burglary.

The duo is suspected of breaking into the Dollar General store in Burnsville — at around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows two people breaking into the store — then running out with arms full of merchandise — and loading it into their car.

“We put out a BOLO for that vehicle. Be on the look-out — for that particular vehicle,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

A deputy spotted the vehicle at the Dollar General store in Valley Grande at around 8:30 Thursday night. Kennedy and Jackson were in the vehicle and both were arrested.

“The officer that actually spotted it was one of the investigators that worked the investigation in the Burnsville area. So he was real familiar with the case — and happened to be at the right place at the right time,” said Granthum.

Granthum said Kennedy was already wanted for a previous burglary at another Dollar General. His bond was set at $30,000 dollars.

Jackson’s bond was set at $15,000 dollars.