Alabama Basketball Ranked in Top 10 for First Time in 14 Years

by Rashad Snell

The Associated Press has released its Top 25 polls for Week 10 of the College Basketball season and its a new face in the Top 10 that it hasn’t seen in years. The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team cracks the Top 10 in the rankings for the first time in 14 years.

Led by second year head coach, Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide is undefeated in SEC play with blowout wins against, LSU and Kentucky. Senior John Petty is leading the team statistically averaging 14.1 ppg, 5.1 reb, 2.2 assists.

Alabama jumped 9 spots this week from their previous ranking last week at #18.

The Crimson Tide welcomes Kentucky to Coleman Coliseum Tuesday for their first games ranked in the Top 10.