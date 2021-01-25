ASU Becomes Location to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Monday, January 25, Alabama State University officials announced their role in the fight against COVID-19. ASU will be a sight where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through a partnership that the Alabama Department of Health, working with the state health officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. Bernstein Taylor, they were able to form a partnership at Alabama State University to provide COVID-19 testing not only for ASU the Montgomery Housing Authority but the entire River Region.

1/5 IMG_5734

2/5 IMG_5724

3/5 IMG_5719

4/5 IMG_5716

5/5 IMG_5732









The ASU Health Center received two-thousand two dose Morderna vaccines.

Two ASU staff members, an ASU healthcare worker and an ASU First responder received the vaccine at the announcement.