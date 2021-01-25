Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Death of one of Their Own

Lieutenant Jon Herbert passed away on January 25, According to Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, he suffered a medical emergency at home that he could not recover from.

Lt. Herbert was a seasoned deputy who spent a good portion of his law enforcement career in Chambers County, before coming to Autauga County. His career began in October 2016 at the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. He worked his way through the ranks, from Deputy to Sergeant then recently promoted to Lieutenant. Lt. Herbert was also the coordinator of the Autauga County Reserve Program. The Sheriff’s Office says Lt. Herbert was a great friend and co-worker to everyone that worked with him, and will be missed greatly.