Montgomery City-County Public Library Holds Black History Speech Competition

by Ellis Eskew

February is Black history month. The Montgomery City-County Public Library is holding its annual Voices in Black History Speech Competition.

The competition is for 3rd through 12th grade students to memorize and present a monologue dressed up as a Black Historical figure.

1st place gets a Dell chromebook, second place gets $100, and third place gets $50.

“We have just so much black culture here, and we want to make sure students are delving into that and learning that and getting those research skills and speech skills to carry with them not only to high school, college, but into their career,” said Sarah Foster, Library Youth Services Coordinator.

Registration ends January 27th. Fore more information, click here.