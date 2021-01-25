Montgomery Officials Partner with ADPH for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic This Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Montgomery Emergency Management Agency have partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host a 1A-Plus COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Montgomery’s South/Central Police & Fire/Rescue Station, 3003 E South Blvd.

1A-Plus vaccination recipients include individuals who are 75 years of age and older, first responders and healthcare workers. Residents should bring a photo ID that includes date of birth. First responders and healthcare workers will need to provide their employee ID.

Entry to the site begins at 8 a.m. with vaccinations to begin being delivered at 9 a.m. The public will enter via the service road by Bishop Parker (accessed on McGehee Road) and the traffic light at Strathmore Drive. Should an individual arrive on foot or through public transportation, there will be a walk-up option. Insurance is NOT required to receive a vaccine, but individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one.

For more information, please call Montgomery EMA at (334) 625-4181 (between hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).