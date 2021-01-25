Mostly Cloudy, Very Warm, And Breezy Monday; Showers And Storms Overnight

by Ben Lang

A very warm day is underway across central and south Alabama. Midday temperatures were already in the mid to upper 70s. A strong south breeze helped warm temperatures, and expect a south wind of 10 to 20 mph to continues through the rest of the day. While some sunshine broke out across southeast Alabama this morning, expect clouds to fill back in through the afternoon. Despite that, afternoon highs could warm into the mid and upper 70s, if not low 80s area-wide. There could be some isolated showers today, but looks like a better chance for rain holds off until after midnight tonight. Thanks to the clouds and south breeze, temperatures remain in the upper 60s this evening, with overnight lows in the low 60s at the coolest.

A few of Monday night’s storms could be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center introduced a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather along and northwest of Interstate 85. However, storms likely wane in intensity the further into the night we go. The remnant line of showers and storms may not cross Interstate 85 until early Tuesday morning, as a cold front stalls in southeast Alabama. With the front stalling across our area, more showers and storms could ignite through the afternoon. The front won’t bring cooler air into our area, and so afternoon highs likely warm into the low 70s in most locations.

A chance for rain continues Tuesday night and Wednesday as an upper level disturbance and a developing front sweep through our area. Looks like most of the rain ends Wednesday afternoon as the front clears east Alabama. Unlike Monday night’s front, Wednesday’s brings a significant temperature drop. Wednesday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday’s high temperatures probably won’t exceed the 50s despite a return to sunshine. Thursday could also feature a rather breezy wind. Thursday night lows could fall below Freezing. Friday looks a little milder, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and a mostly sunny sky. Friday night lows fall into the upper 30s.

Next weekend looks like a mixed bag, with dry weather Saturday, then rain Sunday. Temperatures look mild, however, with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night could turn colder, with lows possibly in the 30s as a cold front pushes through.