MPS Returning to Fully Virtual Format Starting February 1

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Public Schools has announced they will return to a fully virtual format starting February 1. MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore made the announcement Monday, January 25 at a press conference.

The announcements comes in wake of an online petition pushing for the school system to return to a fully virtual format. Dr. Moore announced that their have been four COVID-19 related deaths for teachers.

Superintendent Moore says the school system will likely remain virtual until the COVID-19 vaccine become widely available.