Online Petition Pushing for MPS to Return to Virtual Learning

by Rashad Snell

An online petition pushing for Montgomery Public Schools to return to a fully virtual format is now circulating around. The petition comes in wake of four MPS teacher’s deaths in the Week of January 18-22 alone.

Teachers call on MPS superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore as well state officials like Governor Kay Ivey and State Superintendent Eric Mackey to close not only Montgomery schools but all schools across the state. They say that not only Montgomery schools are suffering from COVID-19 outbreaks.

MPS returned to an opt-in in-person instruction for students on January 11. Teachers feel like in-person learning is unsafe.

The petition is asking for 2,500 signatures.

To sign: https://www.change.org/p/montgomery-public-schools-must-return-to-virtual?fbclid=IwAR26rQVt3gibFA9Uirgs-lqlijCfxiEqBlpi2Mgyc-bS9PeHP6kY-5A457Q