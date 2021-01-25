Reward Raised to $15,000 for Information in 2014 Montgomery Murder Investigation

by Rashad Snell

Crimestoppers is raising a reward for information in a Murder investigation in hopes that someone comes forwards. They are raising their reward from $1,000 to $5,000. This brings the total reward amount to $15,000 with the Governor’s Office and City of Montgomery both offering $5,000 apiece.

On October 27, 2014, at 9:30 pm Montgomery Police responded to calls of multiple shots fired in the area of the Liberty Square Apartments located behind the Walmart on Eastern Boulevard.

1/3 Brandon Harris_003

2/3 Brandon Harris_002

3/3 Brandon Harris





According to investigators, Brandon Harris walked out of his apartment that night to speak to someone in the parking lot. Investigators believe someone inside the vehicle Harris went to shot him. Witnesses say a a white, small, four-door

vehicle with tinted windows left the area around the same time of the shooting.

Responding police officers found Harris in an apartment breezeway with a fatal gunshot wound.

“The police so far have exhausted all leads. We’re asking now for the community’s help to solve this case. This is an apartment complex with hundreds of people that live here, driving in and out. Somebody that night saw something,” said Montgomery

County District Attorney Daryl Bailey in 2016.

If you have any information regarding the Murder Investigation of Brandon Harris, call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).