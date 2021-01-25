Tallassee City School’s Staff Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee City Board of Education staffers had the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on January 20th, thanks to Tallassee’s Community Hospital. TCS is very appreciative for the vaccinations. Vaccinated staffers means the student’s education will be able to thrive a little more. Dr.Brok Nolin, Superintendent of TCS had this to say regarding the vaccinations, “Having our staff protected is vitally important in facilitating our student’s movement forward in their educational journey. How? No staff… no school… no school… no learning. One begets the other.”

The vaccinations have been available in Alabama since the week of December 28th. The state has 800 approved vaccination sites and is trying to deliver shots as quickly as it can.