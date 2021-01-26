ADPH Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines in Several Counties Across Alabama

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that it is holding vaccine clinics in several counties across our viewing area. The clinics will be in Macon County, Lee County, Bullock County, Elmore County, Autuga County, Lowdnes County, Tallapoosa County and Montgomery County.

Healthcare workers, nursing home residents, people 75-years-old and older, and first responders are those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

ADPH asks the public to remember the COVID-19 safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Here’s the schedule for the vaccine clinics:

Macon County: Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department, 812 Hospital Road, Tuskegee

Lee County: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Lee County Health Department, 1801 Corporate Drive, Opelika

Autuaga County: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Autauga County Health Department, 219 N. Court St., Prattville

Bullock County: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Bullock County Health Department, 674 Hicks Industrial Blvd., Union Springs

Elmore County: Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Elmore County Health Department, 6501 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka

Tallapoosa County: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 until 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Tallapoosa County Health Department, 2078 Sportplex Blvd., Alexander City

Montgomery County: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 until 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Health Department, 3060 Mobile Highway, Montgomery

Lowdnes County: Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.at the Lowndes County Health Department, 507 E. Tuskeena St., Hayneville

The ADPH asks that you call the Vaccine Appointment Scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. The vaccine will be appointment based only.

Vaccinations are provided FREE of charge.