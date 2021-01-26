AEA: ‘Education Employees are Dying,’ Seeks Vaccinations

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Education Association is urging the state to give teachers COVID-19 vaccinations following the deaths of public school employees from the contagious illness. The group, which represents public education employees, estimated Monday that 39 school employees have died from COVID-19. Theron Stokes, AEA associate executive director, sent a Friday letter to State Health Officer Scott Harris expressing concern that school employees are not getting vaccines. Because of limited supply, Alabama is currently only giving vaccinations to health care workers, nursing home residents, people 75 and older and first responders.

