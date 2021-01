Mississippi Considers Allowing Alcohol Delivery to Homes

by Alabama News Network Staff

A bill being considered in the Mississippi Legislature would allow for home delivery of beer, wine and hard liquor. Deliveries could only be made to people 21 or older, and in parts of the state where alcohol sales are legal. Delivery drivers also would have to be at least 21.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 2804, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.

Matthew Majure, a government affairs adviser for the Jackson-based Adams and Reese law firm, told the committee that the grocery delivery service Shipt is pushing for Mississippi to legalize alcohol delivery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)