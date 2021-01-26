Newly Renovated St. James Hotel Reopens in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

A historic hotel in Selma is finally reopening its doors. The St. James Hotel located at 1200 Waters Street in Selma had been closed for renovations since 2018.

The hotel is the only full service hotel in Dallas County.

This historic hotel built over 200 years ago in in 1836 is the only riverfront pre-Civil War era hotel still that still exists. The building sits adjacent to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the banks of the Alabama River.

The St. James Hotel has been many things in its existence from a hotel to a tire recapping facility. The property was most recently renovated as a hotel in the early 1990s by a group of local investors.

EXTRA: WATCH OUR 2020 STORY ON ST. JAMES HOTEL HISTORY AND RENOVATIONS

Rhaglan Hospitality acquired the property from the City of Selma in 2018 and began renovations, which included not only the complete renovation of all guest rooms and baths as well as common areas, but also the addition of 13 guest rooms and suites, many of which have balconies overlooking the Alabama River and the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The new hotel is expected to provide quality jobs for Selma residents. The hotel will also provide a nice location for tourists to stay when they visit the historical city.