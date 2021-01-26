Pay It Forward: Earnestine Woods of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

This week’s Pay It Forward honoree is MPS security officer Earnestine Woods. She founded “Have a Heart 4 Children.” It’s an organization that started with one child with special needs and lead to many more.

“The students with disability are just her special angels. That’s what she called them and for 20 years she has done a Christmas party for them. And when she could not have that fantastic party, she would take things to the teachers and the students. But not only that, Earnestine, you set up missions in Uganda,” said Mary Boone, Woods’ nominator.

Woods is also working to build huts for women in Uganda and other places around the world.