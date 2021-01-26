Fultondale Tornado Leaves Several Injured and 1 dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Officials say a tornado left significant storm damage just north of Birmingham, leaving the area with crumpled buildings and downed trees. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says officials are evaluating the damage to determine the strength of the tornado, which hit the Fultondale area of Jefferson County late Monday night.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith says one person has died. A young man had been trapped in the basement of his home and was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Smith says a tree fell onto the family’s home, causing it to collapse. Several other family members were critically injured and one escaped harm. Unrelated injuries have also been reported, ranging from minor to severe.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham says officials are evaluating the damage to determine the strength of the tornado. A tornado watch has been lifted in Jefferson County but nearby areas including Clanton and western Georgia are still being monitored.

