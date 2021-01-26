Tuscaloosa Officer Shot and Injured at Apartment Complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police officer was shot and injured and another officer was also hurt at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Monday, a police spokeswoman said.
The male officer was shot just before 4 p.m. and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said a female officer suffered a less-serious injury that wasn’t caused by a gunshot and was also taken to a hospital. She did not provide any further details on the injuries.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox was at the hospital with the injured officers, Taylor said.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)