Woman Arrested for Tossing Contraband Over Wall at Macon County Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, January 26, around 11:30am, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (Region D) and the US Marshals made a significant arrest. Macon County Depuites arrested Candie Harris and charged her with multiple drug related offenses.

Police say Harris threw contraband over a secured gate leading to one of dormitories in the Macon County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff Andre’ Brunson says, “there is a “ZERO TOLERANCE,” for this felonious behavior in Macon County.

If you have knowledge of any criminal activities occurring within Macon County please notify the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at your earliest convenience.