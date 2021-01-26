Woman in Critical Condition Following Shooting at Arbor Station Apartments

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Arbor Station apartments.

Police say that on Tuesday, January 26 around 2:19 pm officers responded to a call of a person shot. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane.

At the scene, police located an adult female with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

Currently there are no arrests. Montgomery police ask that if anyone has knowledge of the shooting to call 334-625-2832.