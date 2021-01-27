4 Year Old Shot in Demopolis, Linden Man Arrested

A four year old child is shot Monday in Demopolis while sitting in a car at a public housing complex.

Wal 4yoshotarrest Vo Police Chief Rex Flowers says 25 year old Earl Monroe, Jr. of Linden is facing multiple charges in the shooting.

He says Monroe fired shots at a vehicle at Hilltop Circle while the child was sitting in the backseat.

The child was hit in the shoulder. He’s now in stable condition at a Birmingham hospital.

Monroe is charged with attempted murder — assault — as well as two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle in the shooting.

He’s currently in the Marengo County Detention Center — awaiting a bond hearing.

