4 Year Old Shot in Demopolis, Linden Man Arrested

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A four year old child is shot Monday in Demopolis while sitting in a car at a public housing complex.

Police Chief Rex Flowers says 25 year old Earl Monroe, Jr. of Linden is facing multiple charges in the shooting.

He says Monroe fired shots at a vehicle at Hilltop Circle while the child was sitting in the backseat.

The child was hit in the shoulder. He’s now in stable condition at a Birmingham hospital.

Monroe is charged with attempted murder — assault — as well as two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle in the shooting.

He’s currently in the Marengo County Detention Center — awaiting a bond hearing.