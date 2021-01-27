Chicken Finger Chain Planning Four Restaurants in Montgomery County

by Glenn Halbrooks

1/3 Huey Magoo’s – Photo from Huey Magoo’s

2/3 Huey Magoo’s – Photo from Huey Magoo’s

3/3 Huey Magoo’s – Photo from Huey Magoo’s





Florida-based Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders says it will be expanding into Alabama with plans to open four restaurants in Montgomery County.

In a news release, the company says that franchise operators Scott Pratt and Doug Harris will open the restaurants in Montgomery County with grand openings planned this year.

Alabama News Network contacted the company to ask about specific locations. We were told that negotiations are ongoing.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders says it has sold 150 franchises. It currently operates restaurants in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, with expansions into Tennessee and South Carolina as well as Alabama.

“We are continually blown away by the tremendous popularity and growth of this exceptional brand, and we are thrilled to enter a new year with more great franchisees, hitting our huge milestone sixth state and 150 franchises sold,” President and CEO Andy Howard said in a statement. “Last year concluded with another strong grand opening in McComb, Mississippi, and we are poised and ready to go for over 10 more grand openings this year. Look out America, Huey Magoo’s is serving up a whole lot more of the greatest chicken tenders.”

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004.