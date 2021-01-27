Clean, Safe Water on the Way to Hundreds of Families in Rural Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

A cleaner and safer water source is coming to hundreds of homes in one rural Dallas County community — thanks to $2.8 million dollars in grants and loans from the USDA.

The money was awarded to the West Dallas Water Authority — to expand water service into the Bogue Chitto community.

“That’s blessing. That is a blessing.”

Folks in Bogue Chitto will soon have a cleaner and healthier water source for their homes.

“Over 200 households. So, when you’re talking households, I mean you’re talking two, four people per household, so this involves a lot of people,” said Jan Justice.

Justice represents the area — on the Dallas County Commission.

“It just seems to me that this is long overdue and I’m excited that finally we are moving forward with this,” she said.

Calvin Burroughs is the Public Information Officer for USDA Rural Development.

“With our assistance through loans and grants we’re able to get these folks out in rural areas plugged into modern, clean and sanitary water systems,”said Burroughs.

Right now — residents use water wells to get water in their homes — which aren’t always the safest water source.

“Well as for to our household, the water supply is very limited when it comes to consuming it. Most of our drinking water we purchase,” said Francious Thomas.

In addition to providing clean water to hundreds of families — the water project will also increase the number of fire hydrants available in the community.

“Benefits in so many ways, you know. Help with your home insurance as well when get the fire hydrants. So it’s really a blessing for us,” Roger Drain.

The project is part of the USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.