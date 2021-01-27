Clearing & Turning Colder!

by Shane Butler



A cold front sweeps across the state tonight, Clouds and rain activity move out as much colder air moves into the area. Gusty northwest winds will usher in the colder air. Temps will drop into the low to mid 30s by early Thursday morning. We expect lots of sunshine but temps won’t warm all that much. Highs will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s areawide. The colder air mass remains in place and Friday morning starts out in the upper 20s. Sunny and dry conditions prevail throughout the day and temps rebound to near 60 degrees. Moisture begins creeping back into the area Saturday. This will eventually lead to another round of rain Saturday night into Sunday. Temps will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. The rain moves out as we head into the first week of February. Temps look to be about average for this time of the year. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s.