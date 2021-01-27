Coronavirus Pandemic Causing Shortage of Substitute Teachers

by Jerome Jones

The number of available substitute teachers is not meeting the demand for them.

The reason is because of COVID-19 protocol, more teachers are out for extended periods of time.

Although a teacher may not test positive, he or she must isolate for 14 days if possibly exposed to COVID.

More teachers are absent, and less substitutes are available to choose from, possibly because of reluctance to enter school buildings.

For eligibility to substitute teach, a person must have a high school diploma or GED, pass a background test, and obtain certification from the state.

