Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Family Central Website

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the Alabama Family Central website, a free, comprehensive, easy-to-use website with mobile access that offers parents and caregivers, families, and teachers a one-stop connection to programs and services in Alabama. Programs, tools and information on child care, education, family services and health services can all be found on the site.

“Alabama Family Central will assist Alabama citizens to continue to build strong healthy families by ensuring parents and children in our state have access to crucial information and resources from numerous state agencies, service providers and non-profit organizations,” Governor Ivey said. “Great parents need strong partners. I thank the state agencies and other partners for this wonderful new resource,” Ivey continued.

The site highlights relevant and timely resources to address the needs of families. Child care listings, county health departments, other health services, education resources, and many more are found easily on the site. Currently, Alabama Family Central is highlighting A+ Education Partnership’s COVID-19 Parent Resources site, a vital resource, as many children are still attending school remotely.

To address a need identified by the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet, this site was collaboratively created by state agencies and other partners to support Alabama families as a compilation and link to available resources that can assist with issues related to the health and well-being of children and families. The Alabama Legislature supported this effort with $500,000 in funding from the FY21 Education Trust Fund budget.

Information about the site will be communicated on agency partner websites, the Alabama Family Central Facebook page, online videos, radio, and billboards throughout the state.

The Alabama Family Central website is a collaboration managed by the Alabama Partnership for Children and includes:

Office of the Governor of Alabama

A+ Education Partnership

Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education

Alabama Department of Education

Alabama Department of Human Resources

Alabama Department of Mental Health

Alabama Department of Public Health

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

Alabama Medicaid

Alabama Office of Information Technology

For questions or comments from public, please contact alfamilycentral@apcteam.org at Alabama Family Partnership or (334) 271-0304.