Mississippi man held in shooting of Alabama police officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A Mississippi man is charged in a shooting that injured an Alabama police officer. Authorities say 19-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer is being held on attempted murder charges in the confrontation, which occurred at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa on Monday. Tuscaloosa police say an officer was shot in his bulletproof vest while answering a call about an armed man. The vest saved the officer’s life, but police say the officer still suffered bruised ribs. A second officer was treated for a minor injury. Court records aren’t available to show whether Farmer has an attorney.

