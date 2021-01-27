Montgomery County Mugshots (1/16/21-1/25/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/22 Montgomery County Mugshots 01.16-01.25

2/22 BALLARD, WILLIE – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)

3/22 WINSTON, DOUGLAS – Theft of Property 1st

4/22 TRUITT JR, JESSE – Fish without Permission

5/22 TIPPETT JR, KELVIN – Robbery 1st



6/22 STEINER, QUINNTORIE – Robbery 1st

7/22 SAVAGE, DEMARCUS – Probation Revocation

8/22 SANDERS, JAQUAN – Probation Revocation

9/22 RICHARDS, JOHN – Probation Revocation

10/22 MCGHEE, MARKESS – Robbery 2nd



11/22 JONES, DOMINIQUE – Robbery 1st

12/22 HARRIS, DEMETRIUS – Parole Violation

13/22 GROOMSTER, DEWONTIS – Assault 2nd

14/22 GARCIA, NATIVIDAD – Sodomy 2nd

15/22 FRANDI, KEVIN – Assualt With Bodily Fluids



16/22 COLEMAN, JOHN – Burglary III

17/22 COLE, JERMAINE – Parole Violation

18/22 COBB, JESSICA – Driving While Revoked

19/22 CALDWELL, EDDIE – Sexual Abuse 2nd

20/22 BUCKMASTER, CHRISTOPHER – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance



21/22 BROWN, MARCUS – Robbery 1st

22/22 BENDER, TENNEYSON – Parole Violation













































