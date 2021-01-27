Montgomery County Mugshots (1/16/21-1/25/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Janae Smith
1/22
Montgomery County Mugshots 01.16-01.25
2/22
BALLARD, WILLIE – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)
3/22
WINSTON, DOUGLAS – Theft of Property 1st
4/22
TRUITT JR, JESSE – Fish without Permission
5/22
TIPPETT JR, KELVIN – Robbery 1st
6/22
STEINER, QUINNTORIE – Robbery 1st
7/22
SAVAGE, DEMARCUS – Probation Revocation
8/22
SANDERS, JAQUAN – Probation Revocation
9/22
RICHARDS, JOHN – Probation Revocation
10/22
MCGHEE, MARKESS – Robbery 2nd
11/22
JONES, DOMINIQUE – Robbery 1st
12/22
HARRIS, DEMETRIUS – Parole Violation
13/22
GROOMSTER, DEWONTIS – Assault 2nd
14/22
GARCIA, NATIVIDAD – Sodomy 2nd
15/22
FRANDI, KEVIN – Assualt With Bodily Fluids
16/22
COLEMAN, JOHN – Burglary III
17/22
COLE, JERMAINE – Parole Violation
18/22
COBB, JESSICA – Driving While Revoked
19/22
CALDWELL, EDDIE – Sexual Abuse 2nd
20/22
BUCKMASTER, CHRISTOPHER – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance
21/22
BROWN, MARCUS – Robbery 1st
22/22
BENDER, TENNEYSON – Parole Violation
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16-1/25!
