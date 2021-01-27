Rain Ends Later Today with Colder Air on Way

by Ryan Stinnett

A wave of low pressure developed along the front, and that will is causing widespread rain statewide this morning. The air is stable so there is no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts should be around 1/2 inch. The rain will end later today from northwest to southeast as drier and colder air drops into the state. Temperatures will begin to fall later today with a brisk north wind, making it feel evening colder. The sky will clear tonight and temperatures should fall to the mid 30s by tomorrow morning.

SUNNY END TO WORK WEEK: With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, both Thursday and Friday will feature tons of sunshine, but chilly temperatures. Highs Thursday will struggle to climb into the mid 50s for many locations, while Friday highs should return to the upper 50s. Friday morning will be the coldest as we start the day in the upper 20s and lower across much of South/Central Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be dry with a partly sunny sky and highs near 65°. Clouds will be on the increase late Saturday as our next storm system approaches from the west. Rain and some storms are expected back in Alabama Saturday night and in Sunday. The rain will come to an end by Sunday afternoon with drier air returning to the state. Of course, any system this time of year has to be watched for the threat of severe storms, but for now, the Sunday system doesn’t appear to be a severe weather setup, of course that can chance in the coming days, so we will be watching. Sunday’s high should be in the 60s for most places.

HELLO FEBRUARY: The new month looks to start off quiet for early next week…expect seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Next chance of rain will likely come after midweek on Thursday or Friday.