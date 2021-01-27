Traffic Stop Leads to Three Drug Arrests in Selma
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A routine traffic stop — leads to three drug arrests in the city of Selma.
Sheriff Mike Granthum says deputies pulled over a red light runner last night.
And when the car stopped — one of the passengers jumped out — and took off running.
Deputies caught and arrested 26 year old Devonta Cleveland of Selma.
They also noticed the strong smell of marijuana — and an open whiskey bottle in the car during the stop.
Deputies also found marijuana — scales — pills — cash — plastic bags — and a gun.
“It just don’t make sense that these guys are riding, first of all, you’re not too smart doing drugs to start with. But then you gon’ ride around in a vehicle — ‘Dirty’ we call it in law enforcement — with dope in the car and alcohol in the car — and then you gon’ do a traffic violation,” said Granthum.
31 year old Rakeem Harris — and 29 year old Terrance Smith — were also arrested and charged.
All three suspects are being held in the Dallas County Jail.