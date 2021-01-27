Woman Injured in Arbor Station Apartment Shooting Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died from her injuries suffered in a shooting.

On Tuesday, January 26, around 2:19 pm, Montgomery police and medics responded to a call of a person shot. The shooting occurred in the 2400 Block of Meadowridge Lane at Arbor Station Apartments. At the scene, police located Katherine Simmons, 29, of Montgomery with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Simmons later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

1/4 IMG_5749

2/4 IMG_5745

3/4 IMG_5748

4/4 IMG_5747







The circumstances surrounding this shooting is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate. Currently, no arrests made.

This the 5th Murder of 2021 in Montgomery.