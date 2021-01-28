Colder Overnight!

by Shane Butler

A cold front is well south of us and now high pressure has settled over the region. This high will provide us mostly clear skies and calm winds overnight. Temps will plunge into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. That’s a cold start to your Friday but temps do recover into the upper 50s to lower 60s by late afternoon. Saturday begins cold with low to mid 30s but we could see mid 60s by the afternoon. It’s looking like Saturday will be the better day weatherwise for the weekend. Moisture begins to increase as another frontal system heads our way Saturday night into Sunday. This will be a rain maker and that keeps part of your Sunday wet. The front pushes through and a ridge of high pressure moves in behind it Monday. Mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail through at least midweek. Our next frontal system along with rain works into the area late Thursday into Friday. Temps will be in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s. This keeps any wintry precipitation threat off the table.