Fatal Crash on I-65 South Near Exit 186, Multiple Vehicles Involved

by Rashad Snell

There is a multiple vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 65 Southbound at the 182 mile marker in Autauga County. There is one confirmed fatality.

One lane is closed on Interstate 65 Southbound near Exit 186 and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is backed up to mile marker 190.

Please use exit 186 as a detour or proceed with caution. ALEA Troopers, EMA and ALDOT are on scene.

There are no additional details at this time.