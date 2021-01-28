Governor Ivey Offers Help to Fultondale After Killer Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey is promising help to families and businesses impacted by the tornado that tore up some of Birmingham’s suburbs. She said the people of Alabama are praying for them and will help them rebuild. The terrifying tornado trapped entire families in the wreckage of their homes Monday night, killing a teenager and injuring 30 people. Some survived in bathtubs and basements. The weather service says the twister was an EF- 3 with 150 mph winds. The governor says “homes and businesses can be rebuilt, but losing a young soul to a heart like this is beyond heartbreaking.”

