Jeff Davis High School Band Director Takes Job at Huntingdon College

by Alabama News Network Staff

Huntingdon College President J. Cameron West announced that Brandon Howard, director of bands at Jefferson Davis High School, will join the Huntingdon College Band Program as associate director of bands, working with Huntingdon’s director of bands, Dr. Rusty Logan. He will begin with the program immediately and move to full-time status June 1.

“Brandon Howard will bring a new perspective to the Marching Scarlet and Grey,” said Dr. Logan. “Under his direction, the JD band soared to national notice and acclaim. He will be a great addition to our band program.”

“We look forward to the new dimension of performance Mr. Brandon Howard will bring to the Huntingdon Band Program,” said President West. “Mr. Howard brings more than 15 years of experience as a music educator and performer. He clearly loves music and loves working with students—his enthusiasm is contagious, and his results are well-known.”

Howard led the JD Marching Band to national prominence and an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in July 2020. The show-style band is known for its lively combination of dance, brass, and beat. He has served as director of bands for the program since 2010 and teaches instrumental music, music appreciation, career preparation, art survey, jazz ensemble, show band, concert/symphonic band, and marching band courses and groups. Prior to his work at JD, Mr. Howard taught for Bellingrath Middle School and for Autaugaville School.

He has been recognized with the WAKA Golden Apple Award twice; as Teacher of the Month at Bellingrath Middle; and has received JD’s Crystal Apple Award and WSFA’s Class Act Award. He earned his Bachelor of Science in music education from Alabama State University.

“I’m excited about this new venture,” said Mr. Howard. “I’m excited to go down a new path. I look forward to opening new doors with the Huntingdon Band Program, and I’m elated and grateful to be part of such a prestigious institution.”