Jr. League Offers Women EmpowHerment Scholarship

by Ellis Eskew

The Junior League of Montgomery is offering women the opportunity to win a scholarship to advance their career, business or personal brand.

This is the fourth year the Junior League has offered the EmpowHerment Scholarship worth up to $2500.

“It’s a great opportunity. We wanted to take the chance that we had to empower the women in our community and help them grow in whatever way they wanted to. So it’s not necessarily a scholarship that you think about in the traditional sense of ‘get money and go to school’– it can be that, absolutely– but it can be for a career certification or the last year’s winner used it to start a STEM camp for girls,” said Heather Goggin, Event Chair for the Women’s Leadership Summit.

The scholarship is open to all women.

The application deadline is February 12th.

