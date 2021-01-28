Man Killed in I-65, 3-Vehicle Accident Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

They say 38-year-old Dustin Knight was killed when the Ford F-150 he was driving hit an 18-wheeler and then collided with a Volvo truck.

Knight was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash happened on Interstate 65 near Millbrook.

The driver of the Volvo, 64-year-old Brad Blaisdell was treated at a local hospital. The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.