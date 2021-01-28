Montgomery Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Troy Shooting

by Rashad Snell

A Montgomery man is facing Attempted Murder charges following a shooting in Troy. Troy police have charged William Kennedy Allen, 34, of Montgomery with Attempted Murder stemming from a shooting.

On Wednesday, January 20, Troy police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Highway 231. At the scene, police located a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigating, detectives identified Allen as the suspect in the shooting.

Officers obtained a felony warrant for Allen’s arrest. On Wednesday, January 28, the US Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force along with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriffs Department was able to take Allen into custody without incident in Montgomery County.

Smith transported to Troy City Jail on a $100,000 bond.