NEW: The Unicorn “Overnight Sensation”

by Janae Smith

“Overnight Sensation” –Wade wants to invite Shannon to spend the night, but first he needs to figure out how to discuss it with Natalie and Grace. Also, Ben becomes jealous of all the attention Michelle is giving to her school work and study group.

How will Grace and Natalie handle having Shannon spend the night with Wade?

